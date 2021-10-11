Reader's letter: "Why are people allowed to have as much petrol as they want?"

My daughter told me about a good story she saw online, where an old person had filled up 10 cans. Let’s get real, the petrol station should not allow it.

I suppose it’s greed money coming in, and those who do it are a selfish lot, petrol is needed by all.

It’s the same at the supermarkets. We have found shelves are becoming empty, it should be up on large notices, three only, and if they bring more take it away from them. The manager should speak to the staff about this.