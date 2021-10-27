Reader's letter - Who’s using hate propaganda here? Certainly not Chubby Brown. Maybe some ‘snowflake’ could enlighten us'

Councillor Celiar Hibbert says some members of the public are “appalled” by his comedy especially as it falls in Black History Month. Councillor Hibbert also happens to be black yet uses the term “there could be rivers of blood” if the show goes ahead. We all know who initially said that and who it is she’s referring to, don’t we?

Who’s using hate propaganda here? Certainly not Chubby Brown.

I suppose all these ‘appalled’ anti-Chubby Brown fanatics including Coun Hibbert have all been and spent their £28 to see his show?

Supporters of Roy "chuuby' Brown protest at the decision to ban him from performing at Sheffield City Hall. Picture Scott Merrylees

Just like all the Sheffield councillors who stuck their hands in the air when asked to ban his show at the City Hall. Why should they be ‘appalled’ or be banning shows they’ve never seen then?

Heresay, or what? Maybe some ‘snowflake’ could enlighten us.

Terry Palmer