Reader's letter: "Where are Sheffield's public toilets?"
When a list of council public lavatories in Sheffield is published, the lavatories in Orchard Square are listed, but they’ve been closed for years, so there are even fewer public ones, and all closing by 5pm.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:26 am
However, in the Borough of Waltham Forest in London, they have a community toilet arrangement, they pay businesses who open up their lavatories to the public.
There are certain conditions, cleanliness etc.
Alternatively, I would be prepared to put money in a charity collecting box or for the business for the use of their facilities.
Perhaps this could be researched?
Lots of the smaller shopping areas would be visited more eg. Crookes, Broomhill, Woodseats etc. if one could use local facilities.
SJ Bolger
Montgomery Road, Sheffield, S7