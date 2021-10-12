Reader's letter: "Where are Sheffield's public toilets?"

Sheffield's Orchard Square toilets 'closed years ago,' laments a reader

However, in the Borough of Waltham Forest in London, they have a community toilet arrangement, they pay businesses who open up their lavatories to the public.

There are certain conditions, cleanliness etc.

Alternatively, I would be prepared to put money in a charity collecting box or for the business for the use of their facilities.

Perhaps this could be researched?

Lots of the smaller shopping areas would be visited more eg. Crookes, Broomhill, Woodseats etc. if one could use local facilities.

SJ Bolger