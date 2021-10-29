Reader's letter - 'When was the name of our dear old Father Christmas changed to Santa Claus? I suspect our American cousins are responsible for that'
Regarding the letter from DA Wragg (Thursday, 30th September), I would comment as follows:
I find the following mispronunciations most annoying:
Miricles (s/be Miracles)
Esculate (s/be Escalate)
Challinge (s/be Challenge)
all of which are commonly used on both radio and television.
Another pet hate is “Can I get” instead of “Can I have”, although “May I have” is more correct.
Finally, when was the name of our dear old Father Christmas, changed to Santa Claus? I suspect that our American cousins are responsible for that, but I am willing to be corrected.
Like Mr/Mrs DA Wragg, I fear that our traditional English grammar is becoming a thing of the past.
God bless you all.
Margaret H Perry (Mrs)
