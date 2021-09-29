Reader's letter - 'What an absolute dump Sheffield city centre is - places like Doncaster and Leeds have left us behind'
I was born in Darnall nearly 61 years ago and so thought I knew the city pretty well.
However this Sunday, after bringing my wife into town for the Sheffield 10k, I along with my daughter and grandson walked up Fargate and down the Moor which was a real eye opener.
What an absolute dump the city centre is along with the drunk drug addicts sat around on the floor – what a disgrace.
I thought about what Sheffield was with busy thriving businessess and a clean looking place to shop.
Places like Doncaster and Leeds have left us behind. We once had an athletic stadium and an airport now we have an empty arena.
What a shame that Sheffield has lost its identity.
Ian Longley
Sheffield, S20