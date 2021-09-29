Reader's letter - 'What an absolute dump Sheffield city centre is - places like Doncaster and Leeds have left us behind'

I was born in Darnall nearly 61 years ago and so thought I knew the city pretty well.

By Ian Longley
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:28 am

However this Sunday, after bringing my wife into town for the Sheffield 10k, I along with my daughter and grandson walked up Fargate and down the Moor which was a real eye opener.

What an absolute dump the city centre is along with the drunk drug addicts sat around on the floor – what a disgrace.

I thought about what Sheffield was with busy thriving businessess and a clean looking place to shop.

City centre.

Places like Doncaster and Leeds have left us behind. We once had an athletic stadium and an airport now we have an empty arena.

What a shame that Sheffield has lost its identity.

Ian Longley

Sheffield, S20