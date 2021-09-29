Reader's letter - 'What an absolute dump Sheffield city centre is - places like Doncaster and Leeds have left us behind'

However this Sunday, after bringing my wife into town for the Sheffield 10k, I along with my daughter and grandson walked up Fargate and down the Moor which was a real eye opener.

What an absolute dump the city centre is along with the drunk drug addicts sat around on the floor – what a disgrace.

I thought about what Sheffield was with busy thriving businessess and a clean looking place to shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City centre.

Places like Doncaster and Leeds have left us behind. We once had an athletic stadium and an airport now we have an empty arena.

What a shame that Sheffield has lost its identity.

Ian Longley