Reader's letter: "We all play a part in making Sheffield a great city, and that does mean spending time (and money) in town"

A Star reader has suggested we all need to spend time and money in Sheffield city centre to help make the city centre 'great'

I think if you asked readers for reasons they’d come with lots.

Here’s some of mine:

Galleries – from the Site to the Graves.

Cinema – the wonderful Showroom, and the other choices we have eg Curzon, the Light, Odeon.

Theatre – we are very lucky to have the quality of the Crucible and Lyceum, alongside others.

Food – delectable Tamper, Marmadukes, Kommune and the food places in Orchard and Leopold squares.

Architecture – just look up, and great gems still such as Wharncliffe Fireclay works on Division Street.

Shopping – still great to browse and buy books in Waterstones, Moor market, Atkinsons, and all the indy shops in Sheffield. I hope we can do much more to support all the independents as well as chains.

Green spaces – my favourite is Balm Green, but who doesn’t feel joy being in the Winter Garden or walking past the amazing Grey to Green space, when heading down to the Don and Quays.

I love Sheffield. We all play a part in making it a great city, and that does mean spending time in town (and money).

Amerjit Basi