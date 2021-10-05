Reader's letter - Wayne Couzens 'will get three meals a day, access to a doctor and be warm and cosy' - 'isn’t it time we had the death penalty back?'
So Wayne Couzens has got a whole life term – good.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:58 pm
He will probably, as an ex-police officer, have to be kept in solitary for his own safety, still he will get three meals a day, access to a doctor and be warm and cosy.
Winter is coming, we will inevitably have pensioners die of cold because they can’t afford the heating. Isn’t it time we had the death penalty back?
Lee Richardson
Handsworth