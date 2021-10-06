Reader's letter - Wayne Couzens: 'Is it not time to bring the death penalty back?'

Is it not time to bring the death penalty back for such sickening acts? If not the rope why not a simple injection to rid such people from our midst.

Remember Albert Pierrepoint? During his life’s tenure as the official hangman he dispatched around 500 murderers in his 25-year career. The number of homicides in England and Wales are now more than 600 a year.

The cost of keeping these people in jail is now around £45,000/annum each. I think we’ve listened to the ‘snowflakes’ and ‘wokes’ for far too long because their ideas do not make things any better one iota, only absolutely terribly worse.

Wayne Couzens.

Four square meals a day, TVs, gyms, sporting activities, access to drugs, first in line if the NHS is required and in some cases mobile phones. Not a bad life if you compare it with some desperate and homeless ex-servicemen.

So hands up, if you think our penal system is too soft?

Terry Palmer