Reader's letter - Wayne Couzens: 'Is it not time to bring the death penalty back?'
Another monster, Wayne Couzens, gets a lifetime tariff in jail for murder.
Is it not time to bring the death penalty back for such sickening acts? If not the rope why not a simple injection to rid such people from our midst.
Remember Albert Pierrepoint? During his life’s tenure as the official hangman he dispatched around 500 murderers in his 25-year career. The number of homicides in England and Wales are now more than 600 a year.
The cost of keeping these people in jail is now around £45,000/annum each. I think we’ve listened to the ‘snowflakes’ and ‘wokes’ for far too long because their ideas do not make things any better one iota, only absolutely terribly worse.
Four square meals a day, TVs, gyms, sporting activities, access to drugs, first in line if the NHS is required and in some cases mobile phones. Not a bad life if you compare it with some desperate and homeless ex-servicemen.
So hands up, if you think our penal system is too soft?
Terry Palmer
South Lea Avenue, Hoyland