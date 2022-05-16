Reader's Letter - "Venues need to change to continue to thrive" - Thoughts on The Leadmill

As someone who lived in Sheffield and is a current Board Member of Sheffield Theatres (which includes the Crucible and the Lyceum) and worked in the Leadmill under the inspiring leadership of Adrian Vinken in the 1980s, I have been following reports about the Leadmill’s possible closure with interest.

The current leaseholder, businessman Phil Mills, is running a fundraising campaign and a petition to ‘Save the Leadmill’, which is worrying people that the venue will close for good.

However, my understanding is that the owner of the building has no intention of shutting the venue. They say they want to refurbish it and continue running it as a music venue, under fresh management.

The Leadmill in Sheffield.

Let’s not be fooled into believing that this is a Robin Hood venue being threatened by the evil Sherriff.

Mr Mills runs the Leadmill as a commercial operation.

Now he is upset that his landlord wants to take over the space and invest money in a refurbishment.

It is often the case that venues need to change to continue to thrive.