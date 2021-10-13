Reader's letter: "Universal Credit cut will mean real deprivation"

I cannot believe this reduction is still going ahead. The Conservative party are so out of touch with real life.

By Fiona Leathwood
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:12 pm
A Star reader has suggested the £20 Universal Credit cut could result in real deprivation. Picture: PA

This cut will deeply affect the people who have been receiving it. It will mean real deprivation. Having to choose between heating or food at a time when both these commodities’ prices are rising drastically.

There will probably be deaths because of this cut.

It is a deplorable decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fiona Leathwood

Sheffield, S20

READERUniversal Credit