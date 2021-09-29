Reader's letter - 'This once beautiful city has turned into an absolute filthy den full of drunks, the smell of cannabis in the air, beggars and drug addicts'

This city will never return to the golden days of vibrant shoppers with lovely shops to go round. For a lot of people it was a day out, look round the markets and lots of shops, have a bite to eat and a coffee or pot of tea.

The blame must be fixed firmly on this council.

Welcoming the City of Sanctuary, blocking off streets in the missguided belief it would have attracted people from afar and from this city to come and enjoy a stroll around.

A picture taken in the city centre.

Unfortunately most people that do visit the city these days do not return.

This council is totally deluded. There is absolutely nothing to attract people to this city. I’m lost for words how this council constantly spout verbal diarrhoea about how good this city is.

I’m afraid it isn’t, it’s finished and that’s all down to this Labour council. I know things won’t change because my father voted Labour and we’re Labour through and through – not my quote, theirs.

Take a look at Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and Barnsley. My advice to nice people who would like a lovely day out is go to these places, spend your money there – there’s nothing in this city – it is truly finished.

Mr P Gill