The John Lewis Store, Sheffield. Picture by Simon Hulme

Sadly, it also clearly demonstrated one of the reasons that they closed the Sheffield store.

Clearly the death knell of the store was sounded the day that they started building the new store in Leeds.

That, plus the fact that Channel 4 are now presenting their News programmes from the new HQ in Leeds demonstrates that the city of steel is falling even further behind its Yorkshire neighbour.

I fear that the next announcement will be the closure of the Sheffield Star and the launch of a South Yorkshire edition of the the YP. Is there any good news emanating from my favourite city?

Peter Robinson