Reader's letter - 'The bus driver says two quid darling, but I'm not offended. The snowflakes have gone mad'

Rod Stewart is called a sexist pig by certain quarters as he says he likes to call women darling or love.

By Jayne Grayson
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:42 pm

He says the snowflakes have gone mad, I have to agree.

The bus driver I see two or three times in the week always says two quid darling. Am I offended? No.

I get called love by the bloke who works in the local DIY shop, again I am not offended? These blokes are a certain generation from when back in the day you called someone love and it was a nice thing to say. There is no malice behind it it’s just being friendly.

Sheffield buses.

I for one like being called love. It doesn’t happen often enough – I usually get called worse.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

