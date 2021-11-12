Reader's letter - 'The bus driver says two quid darling, but I'm not offended. The snowflakes have gone mad'
Rod Stewart is called a sexist pig by certain quarters as he says he likes to call women darling or love.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:42 pm
He says the snowflakes have gone mad, I have to agree.
The bus driver I see two or three times in the week always says two quid darling. Am I offended? No.
I get called love by the bloke who works in the local DIY shop, again I am not offended? These blokes are a certain generation from when back in the day you called someone love and it was a nice thing to say. There is no malice behind it it’s just being friendly.
I for one like being called love. It doesn’t happen often enough – I usually get called worse.
Jayne Grayson
Sheffield, S35