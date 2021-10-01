Reader's letter: 'Stick with it, the new Sheffield city centre will be very successful once completed'

Fargate in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Then further down you gave a link to a video at: https://vimeo.com/601704729 The video is the answer to their complaints. Everyone should watch it.

Our city centre is going through a huge redevelopment that has been on the cards since 2014, but failed because the Sevenstone developer fortunately pulled out. Now the council is going through with a different and much more appropriate remodelling exercise that, when complete, will put Sheffield ahead of the curve.

All city centres are having to re-examine their situation now so much retail buying has gone online and so many large shops have closed. As the residents’ association for the city centre, we have seen the plans, discussed them with the people manging the new development, have made suggestions – many of which are being included – and are convinced that the new Sheffield city centre will be very successful once completed. It will have 60,000 residents living here when finished and this will be a most exciting place to live, work, visit and enjoy.

So our message is ‘stick with it, manage the best we can during the construction phase and it’ll all be worthwhile when completed’. As residents ourselves, we’re really enthusiastic about what’s happening and look forward to enjoying our new city centre.

Peter Sephton