Well, with my working knowledge of department stores, and retailing generally, I totally agree, with Tom Hunt and Adam Park, about the ‘snailpace’ of Sheffield City Council’s indecision, on what to do, with John Lewis.

In my opinion, John Lewis needed a total refurbishment at least 40 years ago, as I regarded the store as totally drab and uninspiring, to shoppers, and myself.

John Lewis in Sheffield.

Apparently the La Samaritaine department store in the centre of Paris, (the City of Light, no less!) re-opened, after an extensive refurbishment. So why can’t Sheffield do the same?

Steven Davis