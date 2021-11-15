Reader's letter - Sheffield 'could have beautiful tree-lined boulevards like Paris and Edinburgh'

The centre could have more of the lovely wildflower landscaping, more pocket parks and green spaces to counteract all the monstrous high-rise buildings that are dwarfing the church and cathedral spires and creating a feeling of claustrophobia.

I believe in progress, but it appears to me there's too much new building without a thought for the people who have to live in the apartments and surrounded by concrete.

There's a need to encourage wildlife, nature and maybe fruit trees. Then, the trees need to be planted in propers deep beds, maybe water run-off drains, to allow them to obtain the water required for healthy growth, like a project in Sweden demonstrated (when we were having the fight to save Sheffield's trees in Rustlings Road). Then (is this a fantasy?), we could have beautiful tree-lined boulevards like Paris and Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could Sheffield be set for beautiful tree-lined boulevards like Paris and Edinburgh?

Finally we need cheap and reliable public transport which would encourage Sheffielders and students to get rid of their cars. People need to breathe clean air again.

Annie Grassick