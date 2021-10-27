Reader's letter - 'Our recent rise in Covid-19 cases is due to people refusing to get vaccinated'
We have just returned from a week in Rome where the public mostly wore masks and clearly tried to safe distance which is difficult in such a busy city.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:56 pm
I believe that our recent rise in cases is due to people refusing to get vaccinated for whatever reason.
Would these people accept hospital treatment for Covid? If so, can’t they understand that having the vaccination is also treatment but to avoid hospital.
Would they have a vaccine against cancer to save their lives? Well this Covid vaccine also saves lives.
Ian Longley
Farmoor Gardens, Sheffield, S20