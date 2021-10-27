Reader's letter - 'Our recent rise in Covid-19 cases is due to people refusing to get vaccinated'

I believe that our recent rise in cases is due to people refusing to get vaccinated for whatever reason.

Would these people accept hospital treatment for Covid? If so, can’t they understand that having the vaccination is also treatment but to avoid hospital.

Would they have a vaccine against cancer to save their lives? Well this Covid vaccine also saves lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Longley puts the rise in cases down to people not getting vaccinated.

Ian Longley