Reader's letter - 'Oh goodness, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram are all down - times were tough in the olden days, kids today will never know'
Oh goodness, Facebook, WhatsApp, Insta are all down, what a palaver. It’s a worrying time for people who cannot live without their social media fix.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:02 pm
Growing up in the 80s, our social life was the house phone, but if the phone bill had come in and you had been making phone calls before 6pm (the phone was not to be used in the day as it was more expensive unless it was a emergency), the lock would be placed on the dial, bang went talking to friends, no more teenage chatlines.
We used to end up at the phone box, the ones smelling of wee wee and ripped-up phone books. Times were tough in the olden days, kids today will never know.
Jayne Grayson
Sheffield, S35