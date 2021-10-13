Reader's letter: "MP claiming £82k a year isn't enough needs to get in the real world"

A Star reader has disagreed with the suggestion that MPs should be given a payrise. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

He says this just as the 20 quid a week Universal Credit top-up is stopped.

He should stop his bellyaching and get in the real world, the average wage in England is 30 grand a year, this Tory MP hasn’t a clue what’s going on out of the Westminster bubble.

So much for the new cuddly, in-it-together Tories I certainly don’t buy it at all.

Jayne Grayson