Reader's letter: "MP claiming £82k a year isn't enough needs to get in the real world"
Peter Bottomly MP, or Father of the House of Commons as he is known, says MPs deserve a pay rise as 82 grand a year is not enough.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:27 pm
He says this just as the 20 quid a week Universal Credit top-up is stopped.
He should stop his bellyaching and get in the real world, the average wage in England is 30 grand a year, this Tory MP hasn’t a clue what’s going on out of the Westminster bubble.
So much for the new cuddly, in-it-together Tories I certainly don’t buy it at all.
Jayne Grayson
Sheffield, S35