Reader's letter - Masks, social distancing and lockdowns don’t stop you getting it - make injections mandatory'
I think that we have to just ride this out now, most people will get the flu, and now most people will think the same, it’s not going away.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 3:26 pm
But you have to live with it just like everything else that has challenged us – masks, social distancing and lockdowns don’t stop you getting it.
People just have to learn and be responsible. In my eyes make it mandatory for the injections.
Ann Westwell
Sheffield, S2