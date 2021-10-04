Reader's letter: "Let’s try a deterrent that may make people think twice about their actions"
Why, why, why do we let people such as Wayne Couzens, Harold Shipman, Ian Huntley and the murderers of Lee Rigby, be burdens on the state after committing the worst of crimes?
Murder, there is no getting away from it that these people and many more convicted murderers are guilty, no doubt of false arrest.
So why do we keep them in prison getting three meals a day, clean clothes, free TV and many more perks?
I know they have lost their freedom but their victims have lost much more.
In 2018/2019 it cost £44,600 per year, per person to keep them in prison, what a waste of tax payers money.
I know people will say that if capital punishment was brought back mistakes could be made, but in such cases as mentioned above where there is unquestionable evidence as to their guilt, let’s try a deterrent that may make people think twice about their actions.
Nothing else is working.
David Mitchell
Sheffield, S12