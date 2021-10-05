Reader's letter - Let’s make Sheffield the best city on earth and get rid of these disgraceful, disgusting, dreadful homeless problems forever

Do Sheffield Council, MPs and the housing department not notice the homeless people on Sheffield streets and nationwide.

How disgraceful. They do little or nothing for our dreadful homeless problems yet MPs and councils don’t take long to have pay rises. How selfish.

We notice across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and nationwide hundreds of stores and shops empty, how come we never turn them into schools, hospitals, homes and libraries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homelessness in the city centre.

It’s about time millions of people and MPs and councils did something to help our British homeless problems forever.

Homeless people don’t have trade unions to help them and are voiceless.

Let’s make Sheffield the first and best city on earth and get rid of these disgraceful, disgusting, dreadful homeless problems forever.

Surely our great city of Sheffield can be the top at something useful for once.

Peter Andrew George McDonald