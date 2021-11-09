The previous night this bus had been missing and I had to walk 15 minutes to the Cookson Estate to visit my penniless friend there.

No great problem, except it includes crossing both Halifax and Southey Green Roads.

I’d advise anyone to put their mobile away, when crossing those roads, full concentration needed!

A bus driver has been praised for an act of kindness.

That night I was out of the house and at the junction of Wilcox Road and Wolfe Road, for just after 7.55pm, when I saw the 135 bus coming down the hill.

A slow-moving line of four cars was going up the hill, blocking me from crossing to get to the bus stop.

Basically, I think the bus driver must have sensed my disappointment, as instead of continuing to the traffic lights with Halifax Road, he stopped close to where Peace Funerals is now (former site of the Foxhill Medical Centre), probably 50 metres beyond the bus stop.

Clearly, I thanked the driver for showing this initiative, and pointed out that he hadn’t just helped me, but also my penniless friend, because I was carrying two or three days of his groceries.

I was distinctly reminded of the thoughts of Winston Smith in George Orwell’s “1984”, when he reflects that if there is any hope for the future, it lies with the “proles”.

I still don’t trust the transport management, but incidents like this deserve acknowledgement!

Simon Rawlins