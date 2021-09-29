Reader's letter - Insulate Britain a 'ragbag, motley crew are repelling any support their campaign might have had'

This ragbag, motley crew are repelling any support their campaign might have had in the past. They are self-righteous and believe they are superior in thought to others. As irritating as an itch that won’t go away and currently being leniently treated by the authorities.

There are however water cannons in London, purchased by a former mayor, which have hardly, if ever, been used; perhaps they could be de-mothballed and pointed in the right direction!

There is no doubt in my mind… these activists are urban guerrillas, causing disruption to hundreds of people with no regard for the consequences.

Insulate Britain.

They may be seeking new sponsors… maybe a glue manufacturer with a name reminiscent of their activities.

Jeremy Biggin