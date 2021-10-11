Reader's letter: "I'm not a Roy Chubby Brown fan but banning his performance is a unilateral removal of our right to lawfully attend events of our choice"

Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing Sheffield Council's decision to ban Roy Chubby Brown from performing at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Getty

In this respect, having been mentioned in both categories by correspondents on October 5, I feel like the proverbial Curate’s Egg, being described as good and bad in parts when eaten!

In covering a short potpourri of topics please allow me to respond to Steven Davis’ “Views of the city centre” in which he takes my fellow correspondent Jayne Grayson to task and in closing refers to me as “that other arch writer Cyril Olsen, still going on about the greatness of Roy Chubby Brown” and asks why The Star gives me such attention.

I respectfully advise Steven to get his facts right before putting pen to paper.

I have never written using the word ‘greatness’ about Roy Brown.

I have never seen or listened to any of his shows but along with 44,000 other petitioners I have criticised those who banned his performing at a Sheffield venue, as it is a unilateral removal of our right to lawfully attend or support events of our choice.

As this banning by Andrew Snelling supported by Peter Fox of a citizen’s right to decide for themselves what they wish to support or not has gained a vast amount of local and national media coverage and is very newsworthy, I suggest that may be a reason for The Star kindly giving me the coverage it has done.

In “It won’t just go away” The Star has a published policy of not printing anonymous letters, I am surprised that this one has escaped their net – could we please be told the name of the writer?

I will take their comments in the spirit in which the proverbial egg was devoured – usually very little in my letters which they agree with but in my October 1 letter criticising the SCC for their perceived denial of a council debate on the banning of Roy Brown they agree with the main thrust of my letter.

In “Governed by the elite” I welcome the support of Ray Cundy and Peter Moore for Hayley Madden and myself in trying to get the banning decision overturned by SCC.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5