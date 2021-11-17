Reader's letter - 'I am unvaccinated and I will not be bullied into having any Covid-19 injections'

I would not put my notice in at work, they would have to sack me first.

But what are going to say they’ve finished you for?

It’s one rule for one and one rule for another. What would happen if at a General Election Boris Johnson didn’t win and another party won and they decided that people can still work without having any injections done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am an unvaccinated person and I would not be bullied into having any Covid injections.

All I’m going to say is that they’re moving the goal posts all the time.

Has anyone ever asked or as it ever been stated anywhere how many people have had Covid more then the once?

Weren’t people told that way back in the first ever lockdown when they’d had Covid that their antibodies would be high?

Also wasn’t this one of the reasons why they asked for people to come forward and donate blood to help the people that were really ill?

But then Boris pulled the funding and more people in ICU were dying.

Sorry that I’ve gone on and on, but after having Covid in the first lockdown and donating blood etc to watch and read lies and rules for one set of people compared to the other set of people.

Belinda Platts