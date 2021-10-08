Reader's letter - Headteacher asks parents not to wear dressing gowns when dropping children off - 'It looks trampy in my opinion'

A headteacher in Middlesborough politely asks parents dropping kids at school to please get dressed and not turn up in dressing gowns and pyjamas.

By Jayne Grayson
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:39 pm
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:34 pm

I cannot understand why anyone couldn’t just pop on a pair of trousers and jumper to do the school run.

There were days that I didn’t feel like getting up and getting dressed, but for seven years of school drop-off, in infants and juniors, I never thought it would be a good idea to just get out of bed, not tame the mane or brush my teeth and take my child to school in my jim jams.

How we look says a lot about us, if you make no effort whatsoever it shows you are not bothered about yourself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A headteacher urges parents not to drop their kids off at school while wearing dressing gowns, fearing it looks 'trampy'. Photo by: Adam Berry/Getty Images.

It looks trampy in my opinion, and I feel sorry for the kids getting dropped at school – it’s a show up.

Jayne Grayson

Sheffield, S35

READER