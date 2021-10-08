Reader's letter - Headteacher asks parents not to wear dressing gowns when dropping children off - 'It looks trampy in my opinion'
A headteacher in Middlesborough politely asks parents dropping kids at school to please get dressed and not turn up in dressing gowns and pyjamas.
I cannot understand why anyone couldn’t just pop on a pair of trousers and jumper to do the school run.
There were days that I didn’t feel like getting up and getting dressed, but for seven years of school drop-off, in infants and juniors, I never thought it would be a good idea to just get out of bed, not tame the mane or brush my teeth and take my child to school in my jim jams.
How we look says a lot about us, if you make no effort whatsoever it shows you are not bothered about yourself.
It looks trampy in my opinion, and I feel sorry for the kids getting dropped at school – it’s a show up.
Jayne Grayson
Sheffield, S35