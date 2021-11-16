Reader's letter - 'Football centre at former Cole Brothers and John Lewis site could showcase history of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United'

Congratulations to The Star for its coverage of plans to develop a £100 million Centre of Football.

By Steven Davis
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:06 pm

Football, i.e. the rules of Football Association, and the first registered football club, started in Sheffield.

Read More

Read More
John Lewis advert: Together In Electric Dreams a nightmare choice for Sheffield

A national centre of football, on the site of the former Cole Brothers store, is a brilliant idea, as to ‘showcase’ the history, of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, and the great players, of both teams, down the generations!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 'Sheffield Rules' centre would put football pitches on the roof of the former John Lewis building.

Steven Davis

West View Lane, Totley Rose, Sheffield, S17

The 'Sheffield Rules' centre would put football pitches on the roof of the former John Lewis building.
The John Lewis building.
READERSheffield UnitedSheffield WednesdayJohn LewisSheffield