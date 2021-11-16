Reader's letter - 'Football centre at former Cole Brothers and John Lewis site could showcase history of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United'
Congratulations to The Star for its coverage of plans to develop a £100 million Centre of Football.
Football, i.e. the rules of Football Association, and the first registered football club, started in Sheffield.
A national centre of football, on the site of the former Cole Brothers store, is a brilliant idea, as to ‘showcase’ the history, of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, and the great players, of both teams, down the generations!
Steven Davis
West View Lane, Totley Rose, Sheffield, S17