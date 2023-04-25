Readers letter: Crumbling road surfaces in Sheffield

Ever since Amey started the controversial mass road resurfacing scheme in Sheffield, it has come in for much comment.

The effect of the street sweeper on the road surface

Now, several years into the scheme the cuckoos are coming home to roost. All over the city, road surfaces are crumpling and buckling and in some areas like Ecclesfield and Chapeltown, the surface is totally disintegrating.

The A6135 is the main road from Sheffield to Hoyland and Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Near Ecclesfield School, the road is now like riding over speed bumps. The wafer this road covering has compressed into old road works beneath and sets your teeth chattering as you go down the hill.

The roundabout in Chapeltown looks as though it has been ploughed up as the joint between sections of tarmac has totally collapsed.

Station Road is littered with pot holes and covered in brit and stones from what used to be the tarmac surface before the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now so bad, a road sweeper cleaning the road this morning has actually removed sections of the surface.

As several roads have already had to be resurfaced again already, is it not time that the contract is withdrawn from Amey or proper inspections be carried out as their works progress and that payments be withheld where work is found to be substandard?