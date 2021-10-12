Reader's letter: "Can the NHS really cope? Because from where I am sitting I don’t think it can"

There are five million people on the NHS waiting list. Can the NHS really cope? Because from where I am sitting I don’t think it can.

The husband has had a problem with bones in his foot for almost a year.

Obviously the NHS became the National Covid Service so he struggled on, only managing one phone call with our GP. The advice given by the doctor was it will be months and months before we can offer anything.

A Star reader has questioned how well the NHS is coping with current pressures. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Maybe stop working and rest the foot and if you can afford it go private. Give up work and rest. Who pays the bills then? Luckily we can afford to go private but what if you can’t? You just suffer, hardly fair.

It’s cost a lot of money to solve the problem but he’s feeling tons better, though the bank balance isn’t so healthy now. I don’t blame anyone going along the private route if you can afford it but we pay our taxes for the NHS. We shouldn’t have to pay twice to recieve help when it’s needed.

Jayne Grayson