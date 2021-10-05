Reader's letter - 'Bellyaching' letter about city centre 'ridiculous' - Sheffield is 'The Coolest City in the North'
Just what is Jayne Grayson bellyaching about in her ridiculous letter, Sheffield city centre looks ropey (The Star, September 20).
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 1:12 pm
When was the last time Jayne Grayson went into the beautifully designed Heart of Sheffield centre, “The Coolest City in the North”, as verified by the Times newspaper no less, the most famous newspaper in Britain!
The investment going into the city now is tremendous and long may it remain so.
In closing, that other arch letter writer Cyril Olsen, still going on about the “greatness of Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown”. Why does The Star newspaper give such attention to Cyril?
Steven Davis
West View Lane, Totley Rise, S17