Reader's letter - 'Bellyaching' letter about city centre 'ridiculous' - Sheffield is 'The Coolest City in the North'

When was the last time Jayne Grayson went into the beautifully designed Heart of Sheffield centre, “The Coolest City in the North”, as verified by the Times newspaper no less, the most famous newspaper in Britain!

The investment going into the city now is tremendous and long may it remain so.

In closing, that other arch letter writer Cyril Olsen, still going on about the “greatness of Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown”. Why does The Star newspaper give such attention to Cyril?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture taken in the city centre.

Steven Davis