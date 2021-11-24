Her who must be obeyed and myself would dearly love to travel to Edinburgh for a few days but the fare for the two of us will hit £200 for a return ticket and you can double that for a first-class ticket.

Also, why can you no longer go to the station and buy a reasonably-priced ticket instead of being more or less forced to surf the net for the cheapest fare? You should be able to go to window No 4 and ask for a return ticket to whatever destination you are trying to reach and expect a reasonable fare to be charged, especially for pensioners and people on low wages.