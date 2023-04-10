News you can trust since 1887
Opening of Pounds Park marks a 'major turning point' for Sheffield city centre

I predict the opening of the lovely Pounds Park this week marks a major turning point for the city centre.

By Geoff Green
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

As emeritus professor of urban policy and committed citizen I visit the city centre a few times a week to view the sometimes painfully slow progress of the Heart of the City II development behind Pinstone Street.

Now it is nearing fruition I have high hopes.

Like Heart of the City I – centred around the Peace Gardens – it took courage and investment by Sheffield City Council to underwrite this ambitious development.

See-saw and pump in Pound's Park, Rockingham Street, SheffieldSee-saw and pump in Pound's Park, Rockingham Street, Sheffield
Early on my friends recognised the internet generated limitations of yet another shopping mall and argued for a mixed residential, leisure and retail offer.

Leisure and residential has landed. However, it will take creative skills, professional focus and commercial acumen to enhance what Ruth Grimsley – one of your frequent correspondents – calls ‘normal shopping’.

Let’s hope that the council and its partners can curate a cluster of middle range shops – like Zara Homes or Scalpers – to help recreate a vibrant city centre open for business.

Geoff Green

Sheffield Hallam University

