Today I received an email from my dentist which said: “Your dentist has made the decision that she wishes to give her patients more time, an increased standard of service, access to high quality treatments and materials and improved access to appointments with shorter waiting times.

Dentists have warned there could be a "wholescale exodus" of the profession from the NHS if ministers fail to make a "serious long-term commitment" to the sector.​

“For these reasons she will no longer provide NHS appointments for adult patients. “

These are described in the letter as ‘exciting plans’.

How sad that as someone committed to the NHS, it seems I will have to make do with less time, a decreased standard of service, no access to high quality treatments, and appointments with longer waiting times.

This in the country with the sixth biggest economy in the world – but with corrupt governments that fail to distribute that wealth fairly and repeatedly line their own pockets to the detriment of the public realm.

The next election does not have to take place before January 24, 2025. Two years’ cryogenic freezing, anyone?

Mark Doel

