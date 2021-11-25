'Marvellous' retro article on The Rolling Stones in Sheffield - reader's letter
It was marvellous to read the Retro article about the 40th anniversary of the Rolling Stones, Tattoo You album in The Star recently.
Well, The Stones’ rebirth actually started with the Some Girls album (1978).
This was the rockers’ attempts to combat the emergence of punk and new wave music etc.
However, I didn’t see the Stones live in Sheffield till 1995, when they played The Don Valley International Athletics Stadium, to great acclaim.
As I distinctly remember Ronnie Wood saying “It’s great to be back in the Steel City”.
Then it was in 2006, when they returned to the Don Valley Stadium, and performed their Back to the Blues segment, coming out onto a bridge, Bridges to Babylon in the centre of the stadium.
Steven Davis
West View lane, Totley Rise, Sheffield, S17