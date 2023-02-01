Immediately on leaving office, Boris Johnson enjoyed three luxury holidays. He also found time to deliver three speeches reportedly gaining him £1m.

Boris Johnson (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This on top of his parliamentary salary for which he doesn’t appear to do any work. Neither does he need to worry about the housing crisis, being the owner of three homes.

So I wonder how writers in your columns can accuse striking trade unionists of selfishness and greed?

Key workers in transport and health fighting to protect our key public services are far more valuable to this country than a failed politician whose lies and mismanagement helped to get us in the present mess.

Keith Alford