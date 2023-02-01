This on top of his parliamentary salary for which he doesn’t appear to do any work. Neither does he need to worry about the housing crisis, being the owner of three homes.
So I wonder how writers in your columns can accuse striking trade unionists of selfishness and greed?
Key workers in transport and health fighting to protect our key public services are far more valuable to this country than a failed politician whose lies and mismanagement helped to get us in the present mess.
Keith Alford
Sheffield, S1