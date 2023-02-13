Ash Routh’s letter from February 8, is about Photo ID needed for May’s council elections and about the government keeping working class people, homeless, young and ethnic minorities away from ballot box.

Letters to editor

Clearly political and against the government.

Sheffield Council’s website provides clear information about who is eligible to vote and what the requirements to do so are.

Photo ID is a common practice also in the EU and other countries and people are required to prove their identity even in the less important situations as council elections.

As for voting here, people who want to vote can register and apply for free photo ID by April 25. What’s wrong with that?

By the way, it’s not clear how Green Party Councillors make Sheffield a better place to live in and why we should vote for people like Ash.

Jayne Grayson writes about a case of single 25-year-old mother of four who is unable to pay her gas bills. I am asking where is the father/fathers of the children and how do they take responsibility for their offspring?

Why should the state be responsible for providing for the children instead of their fathers?

Lili Bee