Letter: What’s wrong with Sheffield Town Hall

Graves Art Gallery in Sheffield city centre

With reference to the Editor’s ‘Opinion’ regarding Graves Art Gallery. I don’t know if you are a native of Sheffield or how long you have lived here.

I am 77 and lived most of my life in Sheffield apart from working around the country and for the past 40-plus years, the city has been badly run by a bunch of inept councillors who have no foresight in looking beyond the past.

The money they have wasted on various projects you could write a thesis.

One of the reasons the Graves Gallery requires a lot of money spending on it, as with several other city buildings, they don’t seem to have anyone who understands that buildings require regular maintenance, failure to carry out maintenance results in lots of money required or the key council word ‘demolition’.

Sheffield is in need of attractions other than the yearly World Snooker championship, what’s all these hotels for?

Suggestion – how about a museum of Sheffield? How many people under the age of 40 know what made Sheffield? It produced most of the world’s steel in the beginning, cutlery, sliver plating, stainless steel, confectionery and local Sheffield people achievements, shame they are not displayed. Just a thought, the art gallery would be ideal.

The gallery theatre would be a good place for a comedy theatre. But unfortunately Sheffield council seems to be still to be in the 1930s.