Letter: What might have been?

As Wimbers dawns we thought you might like this story of Sue’s beloved Mama, one, Anice Potter, the rising junior star of Yorkshire tennis in 1939.

Anice, due to her singles win at the Yorkshire LTA Junior Championships in Scarborough (a rather splendid silver trophy), was invited to Junior Wimbledon that year.

The official invitation letter was posted on August 31, therefore must have landed with Anice a few days later; the tournament was to start on September11. This did not happen.

Another event started on September 3… WW2!

The photo shows the story and hangs proudly in our house.

What might have been eh?