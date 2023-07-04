Letter: What I would do to alleviate the problem

I am sorry if I have rattled Roy Morris’ cage and no doubt many other cages by my remarks but I stand by them and have most certainly not belittled anyone. To be able to walk to the shops is both a blessing and a luxury and an I’m all right Jack attitude is not to be welcomed or applauded.

Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, where police recorded 10 cases of parked vehicles causing an obstruction during 2022. That was the most cases of any street in the city.

Unfortunately the Green lobby would love to un-invent the motor car but that is not going to happen as it is now so entrenched in our society. They do not realise that if the internal combustion engine died a sudden and unexpected death tomorrow, we would be in a serious pickle. Unfortunately again they do not acknowledge this and would like to see us all on bicycles. Sorry, not possible. Electric vehicles are unaffordable to most people and are on a par with the dream of us all heating our homes with heat-pumps. Again – sorry, not possible.

Therefore, cars, trucks and buses will continue to pollute Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads. The Council’s crazy scheme to close Little London Road and Archer Lane has doubled the pollution by creating gridlocks which now commence at around 2pm. The closure of Little London Road has cost many jobs and is used by very few cyclists as it is the long way round, although official figures will try to deny this. If the Red Routes are allowed to happen there will be further denials of the knock-on effects, that is, until the shutters start to go up and the traders start to drop like flies.

Mr Morris asks me what I would do to alleviate the problem. For a start I would shake up the shambles which is the Parking Services Department and increase the fleet of vans as current numbers are neither use nor ornament. If cost is used as an excuse then take out a long term deal with a major van hire company who would jump at the contract. Twice a day for 2 ½ hours should not be too expensive and likewise part time staff would be glad of a job. If organized properly it should be self-financing with the fines and would greatly increase traffic flow at the same time. It’s not rocket science but probably a bit obvious for the powers that be.

A 'Save Eccy Road' poster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road - the QR code links to a petition opposing a red line route that would stop customers of businesses parking on the road

Another solution to the problem would be roving camera-vans which would be much cheaper than fixed Red Route cameras and would have the same result i.e. a ticket arriving by post. I did see one on a trial run once but have never seen it since. What happened to it?

Mr Morris has suggested that Red Routes could be for less than 12 hours and could have loading bays and parking spaces. Where will these loading bays be dug out of exactly? Pavements? It is rather reminiscent of this Government’s frantic and pathetic attempts to build more refuges on the disastrous so called ‘Smart Motorways’. Sorry, it won’t work.

​Howard Greaves