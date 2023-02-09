What a mess is made by the government’s spending of our taxes.

Last August the £3bn HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth, on a long arranged mission to the USA, had to embarrassingly turnabout after a few nautical miles due to misaligned shafts.

Now I’m no engineer, but even to a layman that sounds like a basic failure. What sort of inspection process was undertaken to ensure this prestigious flagship aircraft carrier was seaworthy?

Who passed this vessel as “good-to-go”?

Problems have been reported with the portside shaft on HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

The person(s) responsible for this debacle are apparently anonymous. When will they be questioned in front of the nation and what penalty metred-out?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spent £12bn on PPE equipment during the pandamit.

They admit to 75% of this money being spent irresponsibly. Over-inflated prices and some £4bn on not- fit-for-purpose equipment.

This enormous error occurred due to the sign-off of official purchase orders by procurement (buyer(s)) in that department.

Who was responsible for testing and passing the equipment as fit-for-purpose and who signed the orders?

When will they emerge out of their hide-aways?

Oh yes, and not forgetting HS2 – need I say more?

Who is to blame?

Presumably nameless, faceless, government employed mandarins who cannot be named for guilt reasons!

Who pays? We do of course!

Jeremy Biggin