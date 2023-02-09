Last August the £3bn HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth, on a long arranged mission to the USA, had to embarrassingly turnabout after a few nautical miles due to misaligned shafts.
Now I’m no engineer, but even to a layman that sounds like a basic failure. What sort of inspection process was undertaken to ensure this prestigious flagship aircraft carrier was seaworthy?
Who passed this vessel as “good-to-go”?
The person(s) responsible for this debacle are apparently anonymous. When will they be questioned in front of the nation and what penalty metred-out?
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spent £12bn on PPE equipment during the pandamit.
They admit to 75% of this money being spent irresponsibly. Over-inflated prices and some £4bn on not- fit-for-purpose equipment.
This enormous error occurred due to the sign-off of official purchase orders by procurement (buyer(s)) in that department.
Who was responsible for testing and passing the equipment as fit-for-purpose and who signed the orders?
When will they emerge out of their hide-aways?
Oh yes, and not forgetting HS2 – need I say more?
Who is to blame?
Presumably nameless, faceless, government employed mandarins who cannot be named for guilt reasons!
Who pays? We do of course!
Jeremy Biggin
Upperthorpe