After many years of rescuing treating and releasing injured or sick small wild animals and birds, we have to close our doors.

Letters to editor

We have managed to relocate the animals and birds too old or disabled to be released to other small rescue centres.

These centres are also struggling, so we are keeping our charity shop on South Road Walkley open for as long as we can.

We have many good quality items from clothing, shoes, glassware, books, pictures tapes, DVDS etc. also numerous items for pets.

Money obtained from the sale of goods will be passed on the kind people that are taking on the burden.

Sylvia Jackson