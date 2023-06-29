Firstly I'd like to say sorry for inflaming the letters page of your publication with my contributions on behalf of democracy.

A 'Save Eccy Road' poster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road - the QR code links to a petition opposing a red line route that would stop customers of businesses parking on the road

Roy Morris of S10 puts a good case for red routes which most people including myself agree with ...in theory.

He may have a better case for saving the local environment than the opponents of the red route and indeed he may be correct that some vociferous opponents haven’t really grasped the details of the proposal, however he still doesn’t get it.

The vast majority of local residents who own homes and businesses do not want any change.

I'm sure any survey he cares to make (they don't) of business owners will reveal what I, as a lifetime resident in the area, hear every day.

We, the people, don't want it even if it’s better for us.

As Churchill said "Democracy is the worst form of government except all the others that have been tried".

The exponents of these changes have not persuaded many of their merit, in a democracy they claim to support, by steam rolling these measures into effect they alienate the people who depend on these arterial roads and appear indeed smug, selfish and arrogant.

Mr Morris need only read the tree report to see what version of elected official has been running our council.

I would suggest it is a hegemony tarnished as liars and double dealers.

They simply think by asking a few students, who live in the area for a year before jetting off on an oil fuelled gap year, blandly whether they want "less pollution on Ecclesall Road?"

Of course they will say yes.

But that is not a mandate.

Tony Abdy