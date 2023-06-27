When will we get a council who will listen to the majority and act in their interests for once instead of against them to satisfy their own interests and those of the vocal minority?

A 'Save Eccy Road' poster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road - the QR code links to a petition opposing a red line route that would stop customers of businesses parking on the road

Our roads are paid for mainly from the taxes imposed by Government on motorists and the transport industry. We don’t want red lines on our roads we have enough restrictions already.

Cyclists and activists on the green road to ruin are not the majority they are positively in the minority.

Closing streets on some days and allowing small children to play in the middle of the road does nothing for road safety and puts those youngsters in danger of thinking that roads are playgrounds, they are not. My children were taught the Green Cross Code.

I was born and raised in Sheffield on Summerfield Street and travelled up and down Ecclesall Road to school and, later in my job as a bus driver all over the city. After 58 years driving with an all types PSV and HGV licences and still driving daily I think I can speak from experience and not from anti motorist dogma.

John Greaves