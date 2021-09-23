Letter: Use your bell and warn us

Adam with 'Sue'. The dad from Ecclesfield has had to print a QR code to make it easier for strangers to donate to his charity page.

What a star this Ecclesfield dad, Adam, is! (The Star, September 14). Not only is he kindness itself for collecting for Cancer Research but for thinking about Joe public as he rides around being so courteous by having a bell fixed to his bike!

Wow! A thing of the past these days I'm afraid. I and others have had several near misses whilst out walking, when, out of nowhere, a bike whizzes past at speed only inches away.

If anyone at that moment in time had stepped slightly to one side unknowingly, a nasty accident with broken bones or worse would have happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All this because cyclists seem to think it's cool these days not to have a bell.

Courteous? I don't think so.

Rant over!