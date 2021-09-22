Letter: Tributes to Greavsie
This letter sent to the Star was written by Vin Malone, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Notts
The sad loss of footballing great Jimmy Greaves brings back memories of when footballers played for the love of the game and not to create their own personal image, he once told a team-mate “you defend and I’ll score the goals” that’s what he did, 266 of them in 379 games for Spurs.
The clips shown on the news when his passing was announced also show what’s lacking in today’s game, which I detest by the way, after scoring a goal there was no, sliding on his knees, no stupid dance, no getting mobbed by other players, no hidden message on a shirt under his team shirt, no diving or rolling about after a tackle, no stupid haircuts, no bringing the game into disrepute, I’m surprised there isn’t an Oscar nomination for the “Best Rolling Around After A Tackle”.
Jimmy and all other players just did the job they were paid for, go out and win. The astronomical wages the modern prima donnas are paid are just unbelievable, nobody is worth the amounts they get.
Jimmy broke the mould for goal scorers, he will be sadly missed by the fortunate fans who saw him weave his magic in front of goal, he was a credit to the game and his teams he played for. What more can anyone say except thanks for the memories Jimmy “rest in peace my son”.