News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: Too little, too late

At the end of last year the PM promised to sort of the number of boat crossings, but up to now we’ve heard nothing that gives us any hope these crossings will be cut drastically.

By David Mitchell
58 minutes ago

In fact the Border Force are predicting the Channel migration are likely to double this year to 80,000, so we have to ask is Rishi too busy trying to sort the bad apples out in the government.

There’s the bullying allegations regarding Dominic Raab which he denies, all 24 charges, the old saying, no smoke without fire comes to mind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is just the tip of the iceberg regarding MPs under investigation.

Most Popular

I wonder how many more MPs are hoping the skeleton in their wardrobes never see daylight?

Integrity, professionalism, accountability, who are you kidding?

David Mitchell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield, S12

MPsDominic RaabBorder Force