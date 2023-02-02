In fact the Border Force are predicting the Channel migration are likely to double this year to 80,000, so we have to ask is Rishi too busy trying to sort the bad apples out in the government.
There’s the bullying allegations regarding Dominic Raab which he denies, all 24 charges, the old saying, no smoke without fire comes to mind.
This is just the tip of the iceberg regarding MPs under investigation.
I wonder how many more MPs are hoping the skeleton in their wardrobes never see daylight?
Integrity, professionalism, accountability, who are you kidding?
David Mitchell
Sheffield, S12