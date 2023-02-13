While the conception of the Crookes Active Neighbourhood Scheme is well intentioned, its implementation by Sheffield City Council has been poor.

An example of this was on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 8, when Amey workers under the direction of a council officer set up a traffic calming barrier at the junction of Spring Vale Road and Western Road. Within minutes of this happening there was an impromptu demonstration and protest of local residents who opposed the action being taken.

Two local Crookes Labour councillors and a council officer were confronted and forcefully told that no one wanted this barrier to traffic.

The protesters argued that the traffic calming measures would not work, would cause a risk of harm and were not suitable for the local area. Within an hour the barriers were removed, status quo was restored and councillors gave reassurance that this part of the scheme would not go ahead.

Although this incident was fairly minor in itself it does give worrying insights into the current state of local government culture.

In the past Sheffield City Council has often been accused of a type of 'we know best' municipal arrogance. Following the tree felling debacle there have been significant developments that many felt would improve the political culture within the city.

There has been a move, following a referendum, to a modern committee system in the town hall. The discredited Labour group lost overall control of the council. The election of more Green Party councillors promised a more participative, environmentally aware focus.

On the evidence of what happened at the junction of Springvale and Western Road and in spite of all these developments, nothing much would seem to have changed.

We still have a municipal culture that is pompous and arrogant, local residents are routinely ignored and not listened to and we still have a situation where Sheffield City Council is always right and the public is always wrong.

