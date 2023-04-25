Kate Josephs, chief executive of Sheffield Council, was paid £95,000 for six months off last year. She has now got a pay deal for £243,000 per annum.

Kate Josephs earn your money, get a grip!

I take this is not performance-related as the council lurches from one bad idea to another. The list of mistakes is endless and beggars the question was Ms Josephs worth the wait?

There was talk she was a consummate talent and would bring new ideas, there is no evidence of this.

Castlegate is a monumental mess! Work needs to start this summer and finish by next spring or the grant money gets returned to the government.

That’s nine months to convert a large building site into a landscaped area fit for purpose. This sounds like another rush job and won’t be realised.

The surrounding area, Exchange Street and Haymarket are equally in need of refurbishment.

The scaffolding opposite Dixon Lane where the dear old Brunswick stood has been there forever, a reminder of the indifference this council adopts!

Stephen Green

