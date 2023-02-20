I was quite surprised to read the headline on the February 2, front page, regarding the Hallam constituency regretting leaving Europe.

Letters to editor

As someone who voted to leave and would have no wish to rejoin I am surprised that no one bothered to ask me.

I note from the website of Unherd Britain, nope I have never heard of them, that in Hallam they only asked 10,000 people out of a total of 72,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps they should have asked a few more to get a much better understanding of the situation.

You normally find that the people who set these type of things up are the remainers who are still annoyed by the fact that they didn’t get their way the first time and are determined to get us back into what is surely a broken community.

I understand that figures from the IMF show that Britain was actually in a better place financially than the other members of the European Union.

As the people of Britain made their decision, even if it was only by 52 per cent to 48, then that should be an end to it and no attempts to prove it wrong will make no difference for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McAlroy